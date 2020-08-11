86ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 11, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Big Ten postpones college football season, hopes to play in spring

Presidents at Big Ten schools have voted to postpone the college football season in hopes that it can be played in the spring, league announced Tuesday.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

