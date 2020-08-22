Flashpoint 8/23/20: Michigan AG weighs in on Flint settlement, lawsuit against USPS

DETROIT – The deal is cut for the residents of Flint in what could be the biggest settlement in Michigan history.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss the settlement and her office’s lawsuit against the United States Postal Service.

Democrats have made their case for former United States vice president Joe Biden. On Monday night, Republicans will deliver opening arguments to keep Donald Trump in office. There will be a roundtable discussion on the upcoming Republican National Convention with guests.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Tori Sachs, Michigan Rising Action; former Royal Oak mayor, Dennis Cowan; head of the Detroit Regional Chamber, Sandy Baruah, and Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

