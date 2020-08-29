72ºF

Flashpoint 8/30/20: Detroit police chief discusses protests that have shaken up city this summer

DETROIT – With the shooting of Jacob Blake racial tensions are crackling like a wildfire.

Back at home, Detroit Police Chief James Craig James Craig tells protesters there will be no Seattle in Detroit.

Craig along with columnist Eugene Robinson will both make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss the protests again police brutality that have shaken up Detroit and cities across the country this summer.

Segment One

Detroit Police Chief James Craig

Segment Two

Columnist Eugene Robinson

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

