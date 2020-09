Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Frustrated Michigan officials issue emergency order to Edenville Dam owners ignoring deadlines

Michigan officials said it’s an unusual step, but it has to be done. They’re frustrated that the owners of the Edenville Dam are ignoring deadlines, so they issued them an emergency order.

The Edenville Dam failed May 19, leaving 11,000 people evacuated and 2,500 structures damaged by the 500-year flood.