Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

President Trump criticizes Gov. Whitmer during Michigan campaign rally

Thousands of people turned out Thursday night in mid-Michigan at the MBS Airport to hear President Donald Trump speak.

About 5,000 people were allowed inside, leaving another thousand outside watch as the Air Force One touched down. Those in attendance had to wear a mask to get in and have their temperatures taken but social distancing inside was not a possibility.