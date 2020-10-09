Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 9, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan health officials issue coronavirus regulations mirroring Gov. Whitmer’s previous orders

Michigan health officials have issued several coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations that mirror those previously put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were shot down by the state’s Supreme Court.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the new order to restrict gathering sizes, require face masks in public spaces and childcare facilities, limit capacity in businesses and create safer workplaces, officials announced.