Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 13, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies rush baby to hospital while firefighters perform CPR

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies rushed a choking 10-month-old child to a hospital while firefighters from the Waterford Regional Fire Department performed CPR on the child.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Parkdale Avenue in Pontiac on Sept. 28 on the report of a 10-month-old child who was conscious and not breathing. Deputies arrived and so did crews from the Waterford Regional Fire Department and CPR was started on the child.