Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 29, 2020

Why prosecutors decided to drop all criminal charges in De La Salle hazing investigation

Charges against all seven students accused in a Warren De La Salle Collegiate School football hazing investigation have been dropped, according to Michael Wendling, the St. Clair County Prosecutor.

Wendling told Local 4 that all seven cases have been dismissed. He said the dismissal was granted after conditions had been met including an anti-bullying program, apology letters to victims and graduation.