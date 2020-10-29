Charges dropped for 7 Warren De La Salle students accused in football hazing investigation

WARREN, Mich. – Charges against seven students accused in a Warren De La Salle Collegiate School football hazing investigation have been dropped, according to Michael Wendling, the St. Clair County Prosecutor.
Wendling told Local 4 that all seven cases have been dismissed. He said all of the defendants went through an anti-bullying program and apologized to the victims. He said he believes the issue has been resolved.
The team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game last year due to the allegations that surfaced in October and an investigation was launched. Charges were brought up against 7 students and the school’s president was fired.
Investigators said the incident happened Oct. 19 at a team dinner. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said an investigation revealed the students allegedly held a victim to the floor of the locker room and used a broom during the incident.
