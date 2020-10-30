What questions do you have about misinformation this election season?

Please reach out to us with any questions you have about misinformation this election season:
Watch: Misinformation and disinformation: Who’s spreading it and why
More: Misinformation and disinformation: What it is, how to spot it, what to do
Please reach out to us with any questions you have about misinformation this election season:
Watch: Misinformation and disinformation: Who’s spreading it and why
More: Misinformation and disinformation: What it is, how to spot it, what to do
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.