Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 4, 2020

How President Trump’s campaign says it’s trying to stop ballot count in Michigan

The Trump campaign says it is filing lawsuit in Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given “meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”