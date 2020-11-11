What to watch on Local 4 this week

Chicago Med

In this intense season opener where fiction seems more like real life, see how the Chicago Med staff adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. While Dr. Halstead and Hannah face a very troubling reality, Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and April must fight on the front lines. Plus - find out what happens when Dr. Charles tries to clear the air with his daughter following some new developments.

Watch tonight at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

Chicago Fire

In the anticipated season premiere, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. See how Brett’s leadership shines when he handles a frightening call. Boden sees great potential in Kidd and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions.

Watch tonight at 9 p.m. on Local 4.

Chicago PD

The new season begins when the team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform. Atwater is targeted by a group of officers who want to hurt him for standing against the blue wall. Voight questions whether he’s cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent.

Watch tonight at 10 p.m. on Local 4.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

In the season premiere, when the squad tries to solve an assault in Central Park, they are hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes.

Followed by The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars!

Watch Thursday at 9 p.m. on Local 4.

Superstore

With the floor supervisor position available, Jonah decides to throw his hat in the ring, much to Dina’s chagrin. Meanwhile, Glenn and Mateo struggle to find the right balance in their working relationship and Garrett tries to prove he’s been in love before.

Watch Thursday at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Today’s new episode features Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Thursday’s will feature Blacklist star James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Tonight will feature Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Lewis Black (Thanks for Risking Your Life). Tomorrow’s new episode will feature Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band both nights.

Watch at 12:30 a.m. on Local 4.