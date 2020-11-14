Flashpoint 11/15/20: Michigan healthcare and education leaders discuss future as COVID cases surge

DETROIT – While you were voting coronavirus cases surged just as many feared they would.

Michigan witnessed its highest single daily case count on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state is overwhelmed as hospitals and schools try to adjust to the concerning situation fast.

Guests on Sunday’s episode which includes Michigan education and healthcare leaders will discuss the future as cases continue surging.

Those guests include Brian Peters, CEO of Michigan Hospital Association; Wright L. Lassiter III, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System; Dr. Richard Machesky, Superintendent of the Troy School District and Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

MHA represents all the community hospitals in Michigan.

Segment One

Brian Peters, CEO of Michigan Hospital Association and Wright L. Lassiter III, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System

Segment Two

Dr. Richard Machesky, Superintendent of the Troy School District and Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.