Flashpoint 11/22/20: Michigan Congressional delegation weighs in on state vote battle

Wayne County Board of Canvassers certifies election results after GOP refusal
DETROIT – A new round of shutdowns goes into effect in Michigan and all over the country as America faces a COVID shrouded Thanksgiving.

And the fight over the Michigan vote makes a controversial and volatile stop in Detroit.

Segment One

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Michigan Democratic Congressman Andy Levin and Republican Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain

Segment Two

Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s Detroit Today show and Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of the Detroit News

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

