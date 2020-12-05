Flashpoint 12/6/20: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist discusses findings of study on COVID and minorities

DETROIT – The second surge of the coronavirus is leaving many asking for help from lawmakers in Washington.

And beyond COVID-19, can Washington work better for all Americans?

Michigan Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell is calling it quits and has a few parting thoughts.

Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will also be on Flashpoint Sunday and discuss what lawmakers are doing to help the millions of Americans waiting for help in Washington.

It was clear right out of the gate that the coronavirus was disproportionately affecting communities of color.

The governor assembled a task force led by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist which this week released findings on a new study of the virus. The study examined how the coronavirus impacted communities of color differently.

Segment One

Michigan Democratic congresswoman, Elissa Slotkin

Segment Two

Michigan Republican congressman, Paul Mitchell

Segment Three

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist