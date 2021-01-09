Flashpoint 1/10/21: Chaos on Capitol Hill after Trump supporters storm halls of Congress to overturn election

DETROIT – On Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 Flashpoint will be live at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News.
There will be a discussion on supporters of President Donald Trump storming the halls of Congress to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Since then so much has happened including Democrats pushing to get the president swiftly impeached.
Democratic US Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan will also make an appearance on the show Sunday and talk about becoming chair of the Homeland Security committee.
Segment One
Guests weigh in on what is next in the chaotic national political scene.
Segment Two
