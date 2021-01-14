Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 14, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Formal charges announced in Flint water crisis after lengthy criminal investigation

After a lengthy investigation into the Flint water crisis, which started more than five years ago, investigators announced a slew of charges, including against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy today announced that after 12 months of grand jury proceedings nine individuals have been indicted on a total of 41 counts “related to a series of alleged actions and inactions that created the historic injustice” of the Flint Water Crisis.