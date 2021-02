BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 09: Ford Ranger Raptor performance pick-up truck on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. Ford Raptor is the name used by the high-performance variants of the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger pick up trucks. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

Ford is set to unveil its 2021 F-150 Raptor pickup truck on Wednesday during a live streaming event.

The live reveal is scheduled for 11 a.m. -- you can watch it in the video player below:

“In 2009, we revealed an off-road icon when we introduced the racing-inspired F-150 Raptor. On February 3, we’ll evolve that icon again, unleashing our ultimate high-performance, off-road pickup: the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.”