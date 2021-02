Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Defense attorney killed in crash involving Detroit police cruiser

A 58-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash involving a police vehicle, according to officials. Detroit officers were responding to a request for backup on Monday at 1 a.m., police said. The vehicle had its lights and sirens on and was traveling east on Jeffries Service Drive in a marked Ford Explorer, officials said.