58-year-old man killed in crash involving Detroit police vehicle

DETROIT – A 58-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash involving a police vehicle, according to officials.

Detroit officers were responding to a request for backup on Monday at 1 a.m., police said. The vehicle had its lights and sirens on and was traveling east on Jeffries Service Drive in a marked Ford Explorer, officials said.

The Explorer collided with a Lexus IS 250 that was being driven by the 58-year-old man. The crash happened at the intersection of Jeffries Service Drive and W. Chicago.

The driver and officers were transported to an area hospital. The driver was pronounced dead.

The officers were listed in stable condition, police said.

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is investigating the crash.

