‘Welcome news’: Paul Whelan’s family responds to declaration against arbitrary detention

Canada launched a Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations on Monday.
The declaration aims to raise awareness and stop the practice of arbitrary detention. Arbitrary detention is when someone is arrested or detained but there is no likelihood or evidence that they committed a crime -- or there hasn’t been a proper due process of law.
The brother of a Michigan man convicted of espionage in Russia released a statement saying that the declaration was “welcome news.”
Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia when he went to attend a wedding in December 2018. Russian security agents claimed he had possession of Zip drive with Russian agent information on it.
Whelan remains in custody in Mordovia, roughly 250 miles southeast of Moscow.
