‘Welcome news’: Paul Whelan’s family responds to declaration against arbitrary detention

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying in Russia, appears in the dock at a court in Moscow (AP)

Canada launched a Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations on Monday.

The declaration aims to raise awareness and stop the practice of arbitrary detention. Arbitrary detention is when someone is arrested or detained but there is no likelihood or evidence that they committed a crime -- or there hasn’t been a proper due process of law.

The brother of a Michigan man convicted of espionage in Russia released a statement saying that the declaration was “welcome news.”

The joint Declaration Against Arbitrary Detentions was welcome news on Monday. Canada launched the declaration with an aim ‘to raise awareness and stop the practice of arbitrary detention,’ among others. All four countries of which Paul’s a citizen - the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada - have endorsed the agreement. Not surprisingly, the nations that engage in this sort of hostage diplomacy, like the Russian Federation, have not endorsed it. It is a low bar to oppose arbitrary arrest, detention, and sentencing. This opposition shouldn’t need to be put in writing but we are grateful for Canada’s leadership on the declaration. By highlighting those who oppose arbitrary detention, it places in shadow those nations that are willing to engage in taking hostages as a diplomatic tool. David Whelan

Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia when he went to attend a wedding in December 2018. Russian security agents claimed he had possession of Zip drive with Russian agent information on it.

Whelan remains in custody in Mordovia, roughly 250 miles southeast of Moscow.

We’ll continue to hope for Paul’s freedom and that the Russian Federation will correct the injustice Paul is experiencing. It is good to see so many nations make explicit their opposition to hostage-taking. David Whelan

