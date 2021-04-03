Flashpoint 4/4/21: GOP Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on COVID relief and infrastructure; Michigan AG discusses issues facing her office

DETROIT – On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District will weigh in on COVID relief and infrastructure.

He has President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure bill to consider. It is a measure way too expensive to most of his colleagues and yet a lot built into it for Michigan’s automakers.

Then Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will discuss issues facing her office.

She’ll talk about Ron Weiser’s recent comments. He referred to her, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as witches.

He has apologized for what he said, though that isn’t enough for those who want him to resign from the University of Michigan Board of Regents. Weiser refuses to resign. Nessel will react to that on Sunday.

Segment One

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Segment Two

Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode