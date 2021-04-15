Local 4 News at 5 -- April 15, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Michigan hospitals sound the alarm, urge residents to take COVID seriously
Michigan is seeing an explosion of coronavirus cases across the state, leaving hospitals nearing capacity.
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Michigan hospitals sound the alarm, urge residents to take COVID seriously
Michigan is seeing an explosion of coronavirus cases across the state, leaving hospitals nearing capacity.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.