Ted Nugent says he had COVID: ‘I thought I was dying’

Ted Nugent announces he tested positive for COVID-19 during a Facebook Live video on April 19, 2021.

Right wing rocker and Michigan native Ted Nugent took to Facebook this week to announce he tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced severe symptoms for 10 days.

In a live video Monday night, Nugent said he had “flu symptoms” for 10 days that made him feel like he was “dying.”

“I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today,” he said in the video laden with graphic language.

Nugent, 72, had called COVID-19 “not a real pandemic.” In his video Monday he said people told him he shouldn’t announce that he tested positive.

View: Symptoms of COVID-19 (CDC)