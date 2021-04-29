Chipotle giving away 250,000 free burritos to health care workers

“250,000 free burritos. 250,000 thank yous.”

Health care workers across the country can snag a free burrito from Chipotle, thanks to the restaurant’s latest initiative.

Starting Thursday, April 29, the Mexican chain is offering coupon codes for a free burrito available to health care workers and medical providers. The company says the “Burritos for Healthcare Heroes” initiative is meant to help support the frontline workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Anyone who wants the coupon code must sign up on Chipotle’s website right here. The sign-up period begins at 1 p.m. EST on Thursday.

250,000 free burritos.

250,000 thank yous.



Healthcare heroes, apply for a free entrée at 10am PST on 4/29 at https://t.co/z4SmjRBsGu. If you’re not a healthcare hero, tag one with your message of thanks. We’ll deliver those too. Avail while supplies last. US only. Terms apply. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 27, 2021

The free burritos for health care workers come just ahead of National Nurses Day on May 6.

The company is also honoring frontline workers with messages of gratitude and praise on a virtual “wall” on their website right here.