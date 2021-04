Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Will the vaccination milestones tied to reopening Michigan motivate people to get their shot?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Michigan, discussing a new plan to lift restrictions based on how many people get vaccinated.

The governor was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.