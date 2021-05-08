Flashpoint 5/9/21: Hear from WSU professors who had critical roles in development of Moderna and J&J vaccines

DETROIT – On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint there will be a discussion on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines with two Wayne State University doctors.

Dr. Paul Kilgore, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at WSU and Dr. Marcos Zervos, assistant dean of global affairs at the college will be on the show Sunday.

Both played critical roles in the development of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They also served as principal investigators on both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The two will talk about the concerns people have over the vaccines.

We’ll also dig into the efforts in Lansing to reform Michigan’s voting laws. Is it an effort to ensure our elections are reliably and efficiently run -- or is it an effort at voter suppression?

Two state senators will talk about that. They will weigh in on the newest revelations about the governor’s pandemic travels.

Also, veteran WWJ News Radio journalist is leaving her position to become the new communications director for the City of Detroit. She will discuss her lengthy career in journalism and new role.

Segment One

Segment Two

Segment Three

