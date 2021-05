Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Fumes from box of hair dye spark HAZMAT situation inside hotel

Central Park Boulevard was closed in Southfield as authorities investigated a potential hazmat situation at a hotel Wednesday morning.

According to Southfield police, an employee at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, located on Central Park Boulevard, smelled chemicals in a room. The smell reportedly was so bad they had to close the door, police said.