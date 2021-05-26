Fire department investigating potential hazmat situation at Southfield hotel

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Central Park Boulevard is closed in Southfield as authorities investigate a potential hazmat situation at a hotel Wednesday morning.

According to Southfield police, an employee at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham reported that they smelled chemicals in a room. The smell reportedly was so bad they had to close the door, police said.

Officials say the fire department is evacuating anyone within 300 feet of the room from the building. Central Park Boulevard remains closed amid the investigation as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional details have been provided by police at this time.

This report initially incorrectly stated that a dead body was found in the hotel room with the spilled chemicals.

