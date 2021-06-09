Partial solar eclipse will be visible early Thursday morning

DETROIT – Overnight Wednesday (Detroit time), the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking part of the sun and casting its shadow on the earth.

The sun will rise Thursday morning (June 10) just before 6 a.m., with half of it already blocked by the moon -- and voila! A partial solar eclipse.

The partial eclipse will be visible on the low northeastern horizon. As the moon slides by, the blocked “chunk” of sun will get progressively smaller -- so if you want to see it, set an alarm! The eclipse will be over by 6:37 a.m.

Watch the report above for all the information you need.

