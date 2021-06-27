Flashpoint 6/27/21: New approach to auto insurance comes to Michigan

A new approach to auto insurance comes to Michigan. Is a not-for-profit model the answer to redlining problems?

DETROIT – After 15 months the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Michigan.

Still, the state is shy of its vaccine target and variants are spreading.

Our first guest, Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, will talk about that and more.

A new approach to auto insurance comes to Michigan. Is a not-for-profit model the answer to redlining problems?

Segment One

Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan School of Public Health and chair of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee

Segment Two

Eric Poe of Cure Auto Insurance

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.