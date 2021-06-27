Flashpoint 6/27/21: New approach to auto insurance comes to Michigan

DETROIT – After 15 months the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Michigan.
Still, the state is shy of its vaccine target and variants are spreading.
Our first guest, Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, will talk about that and more.
A new approach to auto insurance comes to Michigan. Is a not-for-profit model the answer to redlining problems?
Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan School of Public Health and chair of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee
Eric Poe of Cure Auto Insurance
