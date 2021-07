Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

First 4 winners announced in Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes

The first four winners of the $50,000 daily drawing prize through Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 14). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins and Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Protect Michigan Commission director, announced the winners virtually.