Detroit bar will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter

The Marble Bar in Detroit is one of the first to start requiring patrons to show a COVID vaccination card or a negative COVID test to enter.

Management decided to implement the rule for multiple reasons. One of the reasons being that it’s too difficult to enforce a mask mandate when someone has to take off a mask to order a drink and to drink it.