Police: 2 teens killed, 1 critically hurt in Washtenaw County crash

Two teenagers were killed and another was critically injured Monday in a crash in Washtenaw County, police said. Officials said two vehicles were involved in a crash at some point Monday, and afterward, the vehicle that was struck tried to catch up to the vehicle that hit it, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.