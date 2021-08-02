Partly Cloudy icon
2 teens killed, 1 critically hurt in Washtenaw County crash, police say

Car rolled over in Superior Township, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teenagers were killed and another was critically injured Monday in a crash in Washtenaw County, police said.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in a crash at some point Monday, and afterward, the vehicle that was struck tried to catch up to the vehicle that hit it, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Three teenagers were inside the front vehicle, authorities said. The driver lost control on northbound Superior Road near First Street in Superior Township, and the car rolled over, according to police.

Two teenagers were killed in the crash, officials said. The other teenager was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been revealed.

