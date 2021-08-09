Mostly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 9, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 9, 2021
Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 9, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Scattered showers, thunderstorms race across SE Michigan -- Full forecast next

“The National Weather Service has cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw Counties. That said, scattered showers and thunderstorms are racing across Southeast Michigan Monday afternoon. They contain heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. All of this, combined with the high heat and humidity, will make for a hazardous afternoon, to say the least.” -- Andrew Humphrey

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter