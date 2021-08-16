Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 16, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit opens scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive third COVID vaccine dose

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Eligible residents can now call 313-230-0505 to schedule appointments.