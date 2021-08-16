Detroit opens scheduling for third dose of COVID vaccinations

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Eligible residents can now call 313-230-0505 to schedule appointments.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, will be offered at the TCF Center drive-thru to those with an appointment. Appointments will begin Tuesday.

Residents can still receive their first and second doses of the vaccine at locations around Detroit, even without an appointment.

Duggan and Denise Fair, Detroit’s chief public health officer, cited the delta variant tearing through other states and said they wanted to move quickly to start administering the third dose to residents who need it most.

“What we are seeing in Florida and other southern states today is what is headed our way,” Duggan said. “As they have since the beginning of the pandemic, Detroiters are going to have the fastest and most convenient access to the vaccine so they can remain protected. Just as we did before, we will expand access as quickly as the CDC and State allow.”

Residents who call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment will be asked four questions:

Are you a Detroit resident?

Is your immune system limited or compromised?

Did you receive Pfizer or Moderna?

When was your second vaccination shot?

Then, eligible residents will receive an appointment date. Vaccination cards should be brought to the TCF drive-thru for updates to reflect the third dose.

Anyone who drives a Detroit resident to receive their third dose is also eligible to receive a $50 gift card if they register as the person’s Good Neighbor at the time the appointment is made, city officials said. Good Neighbors can also receive gift cards if they bring a Detroit resident to their first dose and have scheduled in advance. Good Neighbors can call 313-230-0505 to register.

“The simple fact is that if more people were vaccinated, we would not be at as great a risk,” Fair said. “It’s because of the unvaccinated that vaccinated Detroiters need to be concerned and take every precaution they can. That includes getting a third dose if they are eligible and wearing masks while indoors.”

Here are the 10 locations in Detroit where residents can get their first and second doses of the COVID vaccine:

Weekday Locations:

TCF Center -- 89 Steve Yzerman Drive -- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farwell Rec. Center -- 10100 Grand River Avenue -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Samaritan Center -- 5555 Conner Avenue -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Clemente Rec Center -- 2631 Bagley Street -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Clark Park -- 1130 Clark Avenue -- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NW Activities Center -- 18100 Meyers Road -- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Weekend Locations:

Greater Emmanuel Church -- 19190 Schaefer Highway -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

New Providence Church -- 18211 Plymouth Road -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Galilee Missionary Baptist -- 5251 East Outer Drive -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Triumph Church East Campus -- 2760 East Grand Boulevard -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for a full list of city and privately run vaccination clinics.