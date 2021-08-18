Partly Cloudy icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 18, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 18, 2021
Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 18, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan’s top doctor says mask mandate in schools would likely decrease spread of COVID

Michigan’s top doctor was questioned repeatedly Wednesday about why the state hasn’t issued a mask mandate if it could help slow the spread of the COVID delta variant, particularly in schools.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joined the question-and-answer portion of a presentation given by Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the top epidemiologist in the state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter