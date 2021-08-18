Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 18, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan’s top doctor says mask mandate in schools would likely decrease spread of COVID

Michigan’s top doctor was questioned repeatedly Wednesday about why the state hasn’t issued a mask mandate if it could help slow the spread of the COVID delta variant, particularly in schools.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joined the question-and-answer portion of a presentation given by Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the top epidemiologist in the state.