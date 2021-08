Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

20-year veteran of Detroit Police Department charged with criminal sexual conduct

A 20-year veteran officer of the Detroit Police Department is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with a woman against her will inside her home.

Lt. Willie Duncan is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree -- force or coercion. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday during a 36th District Court hearing.