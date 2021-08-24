MSP: Semi drives off overpass in West Michigan; driver killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan State Police said the driver of a semi truck was killed after losing control of the semi and driving off an overpass in Grand Rapids.

MSP said the fatal crash happened on the Southbound US-131 ramp to I-196. The preliminary investigation found the semi was traveling too fast on the ramp, lost control and tipped over the edge of the freeway, crashing into the ground below.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has not been identified.

MSP said MDOT will be on the scene to inspect the damage to the bridge before the roadway reopens.

More: Local Michigan news headlines