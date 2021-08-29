Flashpoint 8/29/21: Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on disaster in Afghanistan after visit to warn-torn country; county executives discuss controversial COVID safety precautions

DETROIT – Disaster in Afghanistan as suicide bombers take aim at American troops and Afghanis trying to leave.
We’ll talk with congressman Peter Meijer who just returned from a controversial trip to Kabul.
With school bells poised to ring and COVID case counts moving higher, the debates rage over masks and vaccines. The leaders of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will weigh in on controversial COVID safety precautions put in place.
Segment One
Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer
Segment Two
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; Mark Hackel, Macomb County executive and David Coulter, Oakland County executive
Segment Three
Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.