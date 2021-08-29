Partly Cloudy icon
News

Flashpoint 8/29/21: Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on disaster in Afghanistan after visit to warn-torn country; county executives discuss controversial COVID safety precautions

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

FILE - Michigan's 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally on Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Meijer and Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
DETROIT – Disaster in Afghanistan as suicide bombers take aim at American troops and Afghanis trying to leave.

We’ll talk with congressman Peter Meijer who just returned from a controversial trip to Kabul.

With school bells poised to ring and COVID case counts moving higher, the debates rage over masks and vaccines. The leaders of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will weigh in on controversial COVID safety precautions put in place.

Segment One

Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer

Segment Two

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; Mark Hackel, Macomb County executive and David Coulter, Oakland County executive

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.

