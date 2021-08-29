Flashpoint 8/29/21: Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on disaster in Afghanistan after visit to warn-torn country; county executives discuss controversial COVID safety precautions

FILE - Michigan's 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally on Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Meijer and Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

