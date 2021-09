Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Crews investigate unidentified odor in Flat Rock -- What we’ve learned

Flat Rock is investigating what the mayor called an “unusual odor situation” in the area of a sanitary sewer lift station.

On Tuesday (Aug. 31), a strange smell was detected in the southeast portion of Flat Rock, specifically south of Gibraltar Road, according to a letter from the mayor’s office.