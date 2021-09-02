Flat Rock investigating ‘unusual odor situation’ near sanitary sewer lift station

The scene at Flat Rock City Hall, where officials are investigating an unusual odor on Sept. 2, 2021.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Flat Rock is investigating what the mayor called an “unusual odor situation” in the area of a sanitary sewer lift station.

On Tuesday (Aug. 31), a strange smell was detected in the southeast portion of Flat Rock, specifically south of Gibraltar Road, according to a letter from the mayor’s office.

Residents in the area reported smelling the odor, and authorities conducted an assessment of the lift station.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, as well as hazmat teams from Downriver and western Wayne County, are involved in the investigation.

Air quality samples were collected and sent to a lab for examination.

“We are working closely with schools, businesses and any other organization that could be impacted,” the letter says.

City officials said they will provide updates as they work to resolve the situation.

Anyone who smells an unusual odor is asked to call the city’s non-emergency line at 734-782-2496. If you feel ill, get to fresh air and call 911.