Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 15, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones faces more legal trouble after sheriff says he brought handcuff key into jail with him

Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) brought a handcuffs key with him into jail this week, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was taken into custody Tuesday after violating his bond a third time. He is facing drunk driving criminal charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that happened earlier this year. He was sent to jail this week after officials said he drank alcohol and tampered with his tether.