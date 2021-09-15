Sheriff: Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones brought handcuffs key into jail with him

Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) brought a handcuffs key with him into jail this week, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was taken into custody Tuesday after violating his bond a third time. He is facing drunk driving criminal charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that happened earlier this year. He was sent to jail this week after officials said he drank alcohol and tampered with his tether.

“This defendant’s actions from his conduct during the charged crimes, through each other three bond violations show that he believes that as a person who writes our laws, that he is above our laws. There is also a very strong public perception that the defendant is getting special treatment because of his position,” assistant prosecutor Christina Jones said in court Tuesday.

Ad

Now Jones is facing even more legal trouble after the Sheriff’s Office said the handcuffs key was found with him in the Livingston County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a new charge Wednesday afternoon.

Previous coverage: