Flashpoint 9/19/21: Democrat Elissa Slotkin weighs in on situation in Afghanistan after Taliban take control of country

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Women march to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a demonstration near the former Women's Affairs Ministry building in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The interim mayor of Afghanistans capital said Sunday that many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the countrys new Taliban rulers. (AP Photo)
DETROIT – As the Taliban took control of Kabul those desperate to escape reached out to anyone they believed could help.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of them. And we will talk politics as former Detroit police chief James Craig officially announces he is running for governor of Michigan.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Jill Alper of Alper Strategies and Steve Mitchell of Mitchell Research and Communications

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

