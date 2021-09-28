Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 27, 2021

Here’s what to expect on Local 4 News at 11:

Firefighters from Squad 6 were on their way to a high rise fire when they got into a car crash at East Forest and McClellan.

The fire truck and a Mercedes collided, the truck then hit a utility pole bringing it down on an SUV with the fire truck ultimately coming to a stop in the side of a house.

Nobody in the home was injured. Four firefighters went to the hospital to be checked out but were released.

The 50-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Mercedes is in critical condition and the driver of the SUV was shaken up but not hurt.