4 Detroit firefighters involved in crash released from hospital, 50-year-old woman critically injured

DETROIT – Firefighters from Squad 6 were on their way to a high rise fire when they got into a car crash at East Forest and McClellan.

The fire truck and a Mercedes collided, the truck then hit a utility pole bringing it down on an SUV with the fire truck ultimately coming to a stop in the side of a house.

Nobody in the home was injured. Four firefighters went to the hospital to be checked out but were released.

The 50-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Mercedes is in critical condition and the driver of the SUV was shaken up but not hurt.

Detroit police spent hours cleaning up the mess and reconstructing what happened to ultimately determine fault.

Read more: Headlines from around Metro Detroit

Watch more