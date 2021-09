This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

American Girl now offers doll clothes for celebrating Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr

The American Girl Doll brand is now offering an Eid al-Fitr celebration outfit for dolls, the outfit includes a hijab.

The clothing is for celebrating the Muslim holiday meaning Festival of Breaking Fast that comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.